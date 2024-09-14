Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 56,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LXFR. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Luxfer during the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Luxfer by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 36,440 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Luxfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Luxfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Luxfer

In related news, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $70,395.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,156.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE LXFR opened at $11.55 on Friday. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $13.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average of $11.11. The company has a market cap of $316.35 million, a PE ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.70 million. Luxfer had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Luxfer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th.

Luxfer Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

