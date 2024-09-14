Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of BigCommerce worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the first quarter worth $104,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $452.51 million, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.04.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $81.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIGC. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.31.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

