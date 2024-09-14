Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $499,000 Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,583 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Affirm in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Affirm during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in Affirm by 94.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 82.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AFRM shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Affirm from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BTIG Research started coverage on Affirm in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Affirm in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.32.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $576,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,958.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $576,288.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,958.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,275 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $249,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,961.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,951 shares of company stock worth $1,103,045. Company insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $44.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 13.07, a current ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.97 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.52.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Further Reading

