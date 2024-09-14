Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $526,000 Stock Holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIN. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 9.9% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 260,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,086,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 241,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 233,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,451,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,761,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

DIN opened at $30.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.03. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $54.62. The stock has a market cap of $465.58 million, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.72.

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.46 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.30%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

