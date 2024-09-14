Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $682,000 Holdings in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 21.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,756 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OUT. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in OUTFRONT Media by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 16,863 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,866,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,020,000 after buying an additional 91,139 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OUT has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen began coverage on OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

OUTFRONT Media Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of OUT opened at $17.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -6.44, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.94. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $17.27.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.60. OUTFRONT Media had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $477.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OUTFRONT Media Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is -45.11%.

OUTFRONT Media Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

