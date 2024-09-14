Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMWD. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in American Woodmark during the fourth quarter worth about $1,950,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,691,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,017,000 after acquiring an additional 74,371 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 66.6% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 23,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,576 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in American Woodmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in American Woodmark by 19.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 167,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,989,000 after purchasing an additional 27,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

AMWD has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wolfe Research raised American Woodmark from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on American Woodmark from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $88.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. American Woodmark Co. has a twelve month low of $65.01 and a twelve month high of $106.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.61.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.48). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $459.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

