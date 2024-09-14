Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New $482,000 Investment in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 585.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 14,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $1,189,971.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,667,903.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 14,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $1,189,971.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,667,903.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Argirakis sold 2,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $189,643.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,412.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock opened at $72.81 on Friday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $90.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.31 and its 200-day moving average is $77.68.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 13.84%.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

