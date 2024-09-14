Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New $551,000 Investment in Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Red Violet at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RDVT. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Red Violet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,113,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,197,000 after buying an additional 9,761 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Red Violet during the fourth quarter valued at $375,000. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 58.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 663,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,978,000 after purchasing an additional 245,224 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Violet in the first quarter worth $978,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Red Violet in the first quarter valued at $5,376,000. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Violet Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVT opened at $29.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $399.27 million, a P/E ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.48. Red Violet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $29.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.36.

Red Violet Company Profile

Red Violet ( NASDAQ:RDVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Red Violet had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Red Violet, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, fraud detection and prevention, customer acquisition, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

