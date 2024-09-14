Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 92,230 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) by 661.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,230 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Relay Therapeutics worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 4.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 149,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 54,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RLAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.60 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 36,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $332,923.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,948,799.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Relay Therapeutics news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 36,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $332,923.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,948,799.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Rahmer sold 13,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total value of $112,268.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 391,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,898.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,738 shares of company stock valued at $715,499. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Relay Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ RLAY opened at $7.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.41. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $12.14.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

