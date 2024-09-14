Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) by 36.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,780 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centrus Energy were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEU. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 10.1% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Centrus Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 133.3% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 4.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Stock Performance

LEU stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $61.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.15. The company has a market capitalization of $642.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Centrus Energy ( NYSE:LEU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.12. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 299.92%. The business had revenue of $189.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Centrus Energy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Featured Articles

