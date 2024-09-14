Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,874 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at $259,509,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Fair Isaac by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 861,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,076,268,000 after purchasing an additional 174,397 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 30.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,660,000 after purchasing an additional 82,699 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 152,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,975,000 after buying an additional 80,530 shares during the period. Finally, Westwind Capital grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 891.8% during the second quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 69,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after buying an additional 62,710 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total value of $5,145,810.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,895,392.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total value of $5,145,810.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,895,392.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,261 shares of company stock valued at $26,291,370. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 0.4 %

FICO opened at $1,868.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,680.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,432.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of 98.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.34. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $811.99 and a 12-month high of $1,886.23.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $447.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.53 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. As a group, analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FICO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,967.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,582.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fair Isaac

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.