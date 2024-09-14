Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 2,800 Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Chuy’s worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 10.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 948,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,978,000 after purchasing an additional 91,612 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 946,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,914,000 after buying an additional 217,838 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 897,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,293,000 after buying an additional 13,295 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,854,000 after acquiring an additional 55,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Chuy’s by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 317,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after acquiring an additional 37,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHUY shares. Benchmark downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chuy’s in a report on Sunday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.50 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Chuy’s Price Performance

Chuy’s stock opened at $37.32 on Friday. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $39.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.83 and its 200 day moving average is $31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.02 million, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.77.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $119.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chuy’s Profile

(Free Report)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.