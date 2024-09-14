Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 32,440 Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) by 47.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,440 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFB. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CFB opened at $17.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $848.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.43. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $19.22.

CrossFirst Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $63.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.66 million. Research analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CFB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

