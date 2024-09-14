Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 157,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Acelyrin by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Acelyrin by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 6,032 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Acelyrin by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,459 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Acelyrin by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,176 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Acelyrin Trading Down 5.4 %

SLRN stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.40. Acelyrin, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $11.83. The company has a market cap of $469.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Acelyrin ( NASDAQ:SLRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acelyrin, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Acelyrin from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Acelyrin from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Acelyrin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Acelyrin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.83.

About Acelyrin

(Free Report)

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

