Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,671 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 405.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 456.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELF has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.33.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $116.62 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.47 and a twelve month high of $221.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.94 and its 200 day moving average is $177.87. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.44.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $324.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $678,313.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,489,342.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $678,313.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,986 shares in the company, valued at $14,489,342.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $95,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,538,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,492. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

