LPL Financial LLC Acquires 50,753 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,207,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,753 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.09% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $92,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Trading Up 0.8 %
VONV opened at $81.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.77. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12-month low of $62.92 and a 12-month high of $82.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
