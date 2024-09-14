LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 868,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 130,619 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $81,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGM. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC raised its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGM stock opened at $92.44 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $98.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.04. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.