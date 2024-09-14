LPL Financial LLC Buys 37,544 Shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 810,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,544 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF worth $76,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 35,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

PWB stock opened at $96.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.90. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.31 and a fifty-two week high of $96.80. The firm has a market cap of $914.72 million, a PE ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Profile

