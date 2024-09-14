LPL Financial LLC Buys 57,159 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,381,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,159 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $90,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 309.3% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% in the second quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 61,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 10.7% during the second quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 20,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 540,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,392,000 after buying an additional 6,745 shares during the period. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 42.7% during the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $75.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.38. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $100.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.61.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

