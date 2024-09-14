LPL Financial LLC Decreases Position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,044,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,727 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 13.47% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $87,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PFM opened at $46.01 on Friday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $46.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.89. The stock has a market cap of $698.43 million, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.1922 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

