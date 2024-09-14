LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,026 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $73,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGC. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,361,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,741,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,320,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,208,000 after acquiring an additional 79,645 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 320,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,447,000 after acquiring an additional 69,092 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $202.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $145.94 and a 1-year high of $204.72.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.