LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,678,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 634,343 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.77% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $80,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 90,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 11,427 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 68,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,720,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,799,000 after buying an additional 24,054 shares during the period. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 22,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period.

SCHO stock opened at $48.98 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.65 and a one year high of $48.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.21.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

