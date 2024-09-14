LPL Financial LLC Has $66.36 Million Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,086,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,541 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.21% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $66,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVEM. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7,528.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,157,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,785,000 after buying an additional 2,128,958 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,181,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,336,000 after buying an additional 992,460 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,549,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 992,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,965,000 after purchasing an additional 660,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,542,000 after purchasing an additional 658,440 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AVEM opened at $60.81 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $50.65 and a 12-month high of $63.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

