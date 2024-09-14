LPL Financial LLC Has $69.12 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,418 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.81% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $69,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VDE. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 34.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $503,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $119.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $110.51 and a 1-year high of $137.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

