LPL Financial LLC Has $74.70 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.35% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $74,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farrow Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $555.43 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $574.11. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $549.41 and a 200 day moving average of $541.92.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

