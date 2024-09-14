LPL Financial LLC Has $86.75 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 586,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,307 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $86,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2,772.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,186 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 318,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,640,000 after acquiring an additional 35,520 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 311,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,649,000 after acquiring an additional 57,923 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 846.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 198,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,286,000 after acquiring an additional 177,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 159,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,762,000 after acquiring an additional 11,138 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

VPU stock opened at $169.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $118.81 and a 52-week high of $169.67.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

