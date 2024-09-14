LPL Financial LLC Has $91.94 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,393,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,363 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $91,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 299.5% during the first quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 57,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter.

SCHF opened at $40.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.91. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $40.89. The company has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

