LPL Financial LLC Has $92.54 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,658,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,769 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.90% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $92,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INDA. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,073.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,108,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,057,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735,874 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 7,516.9% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,434,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,917,000 after acquiring an additional 9,310,161 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 391.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,739,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165,524 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $187,403,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 386.7% during the second quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,675,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,650 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of INDA opened at $57.85 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.65 and a 200-day moving average of $54.10.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

