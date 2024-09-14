LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,698,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495,070 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $67,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRIG. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,574,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 76,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter worth $329,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter worth $408,000. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter worth $297,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRIG opened at $25.16 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $25.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.13.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

