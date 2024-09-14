LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $79,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. StockNews.com lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus raised their price target on McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on McKesson from $670.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.93.

Insider Activity

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total transaction of $2,349,490.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,684.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 11,259 shares of company stock worth $6,635,492 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Stock Up 1.5 %

MCK opened at $518.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $567.33 and a 200-day moving average of $557.25. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $417.65 and a 52 week high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.11 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.69%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

