LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 902,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,934 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.16% of Aflac worth $80,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Aflac by 1.3% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 3.6% during the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 2.0% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 1.7% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 4.1% in the second quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $108.59 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $74.89 and a 1 year high of $111.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $60.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.08%.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.