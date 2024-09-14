LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 722,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,341 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $69,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,735,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 5,916 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IOO stock opened at $96.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.86. iShares Global 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $100.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

