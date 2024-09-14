LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 608,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,348 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $69,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,283,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,561,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,242,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 50.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 426,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,467,000 after acquiring an additional 142,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 95.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 133,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,830,000 after acquiring an additional 65,372 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $120.60 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $92.79 and a 52 week high of $124.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.40 and a 200 day moving average of $115.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.