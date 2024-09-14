LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 989,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,760 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $80,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIGI. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 503.8% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 239.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 50.2% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $87.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $88.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.06.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile
The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
