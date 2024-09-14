LPL Financial LLC Purchases 101,820 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,163,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,820 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $79,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 535.2% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 154.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $71.86 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $59.20 and a 12 month high of $72.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.009 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

