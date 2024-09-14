LPL Financial LLC Purchases 166,252 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,671,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,252 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 11.77% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $87,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XSVM. Traction Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,537,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 369.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 158,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,017,000 after buying an additional 124,654 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,917,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 607.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 69,402 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 42.4% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 230,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,062,000 after acquiring an additional 68,524 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF stock opened at $53.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.84 and its 200 day moving average is $54.47. The company has a market capitalization of $764.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $44.86 and a twelve month high of $60.22.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.