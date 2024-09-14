LPL Financial LLC Purchases 543,660 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,469,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543,660 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 6.06% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $67,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 91.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 386.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BBHY opened at $46.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.40 and its 200-day moving average is $45.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3131 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

