LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,683,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,505 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $70,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCR. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,353.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 376,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 350,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCR stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $19.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.33.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.074 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.