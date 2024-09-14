LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 432,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,580 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.22% of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF worth $74,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VLU opened at $180.31 on Friday. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a 52-week low of $137.59 and a 52-week high of $182.54. The firm has a market cap of $358.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.10 and its 200 day moving average is $173.19.

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (VLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Low Valuation Tilt index. The fund tracks an index that weights securities according to a combination of fundamental factors, and aims to find those with lower prices relative to valuations. VLU was launched on Oct 24, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.