LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,761,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 83,435 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $80,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cadence Bank boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 52,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 28,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 29,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 21,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 16,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $29.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.82. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 10.48%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

