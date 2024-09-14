LPL Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,277 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.14% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $84,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $66,059,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,055,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,038,000 after buying an additional 420,053 shares during the last quarter. Gray Foundation acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,890,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $14,386,000. Finally, Miller Investment Management LP lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2,394.4% in the fourth quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 90,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,243,000 after buying an additional 86,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $147.81 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $111.83 and a 12 month high of $150.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.29.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

