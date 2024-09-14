LPL Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,094,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313,239 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 3.73% of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF worth $70,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 27,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

BATS:GCOW opened at $36.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

