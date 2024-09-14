LPL Financial LLC Sells 1,807 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 501,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $88,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $187.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.63. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $142.37 and a one year high of $189.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

