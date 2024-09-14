LPL Financial LLC Sells 960,296 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,206,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960,296 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.96% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $88,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 292.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

BSCO stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.64 and a one year high of $21.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

