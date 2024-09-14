Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2024

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCIDGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 23.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LCID. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LCID

Lucid Group Stock Performance

Lucid Group stock opened at $3.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.02. Lucid Group has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCIDGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.30 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 390.39% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Eric Bach sold 89,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $282,471.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,028,268 shares in the company, valued at $6,368,761.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 61.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,740,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,659,000 after acquiring an additional 489,187 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,728,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,488,000 after purchasing an additional 195,519 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,681,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after buying an additional 581,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 42.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,438,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after buying an additional 732,463 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.