Mahesh Choudhury Buys 1,300 Shares of Connectm Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTM) Stock

Connectm Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTM – Get Free Report) insider Mahesh Choudhury bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,391.00 per share, with a total value of $1,808,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 164,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,176,858. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Mahesh Choudhury also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 11th, Mahesh Choudhury acquired 11,500 shares of Connectm Technology Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13,731.00 per share, for a total transaction of $157,906,500.00.
- On Thursday, September 5th, Mahesh Choudhury bought 42,400 shares of Connectm Technology Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $40,280.00.
- On Tuesday, September 3rd, Mahesh Choudhury purchased 69,542 shares of Connectm Technology Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $61,892.38.
Connectm Technology Solutions Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ CNTM opened at $1.13 on Friday. Connectm Technology Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $12.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08.
About Connectm Technology Solutions
The ConnectM Energy Intelligence Network is an all-in-one technology platform that monitors and manages electrified assets throughout their lifecycle. It collects anonymized performance data to refine AI models, creating a data-driven intelligence loop. This capability uniquely positions ConnectM as a leader in the electrification economy.
