Maris-Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK – Get Free Report) rose 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.76 and last traded at $1.74. Approximately 40,169 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 50,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

Maris-Tech Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Maris-Tech alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maris-Tech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Maris-Tech stock. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 240,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000. AMH Equity Ltd owned about 3.06% of Maris-Tech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Maris-Tech Company Profile

Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the professionals, as well as the civilian and home security markets worldwide. The company offers intelligent video surveillance solutions, communication technology products, modular video encoding/decoding platform, ultra-low latency streaming solutions, dual channel low power encoder systems, multi channel encoding streaming and recording platform, miniature recording and streaming platforms, and video encoding and decoding platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maris-Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maris-Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.