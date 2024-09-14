Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 236.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,480 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 410,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,908,000 after purchasing an additional 80,855 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Match Group by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 85,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 30,229 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth $112,903,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,410,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,503,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTCH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Match Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Match Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $35.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.50. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $44.66.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 467.66% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $864.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

