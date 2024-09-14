MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Stock Holdings Increased by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 63,036.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,911 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in MaxLinear by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 265,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 97,447 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MaxLinear by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,586,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,406,000 after acquiring an additional 903,235 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 291.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 120,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in MaxLinear by 69.5% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 105,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 43,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MaxLinear

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu acquired 108,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,401,440.82. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 531,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,883,264.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MXL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on MaxLinear from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on MaxLinear from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on MaxLinear from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

MaxLinear Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $14.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $26.59.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.25 million. MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 42.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

MaxLinear Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Further Reading

