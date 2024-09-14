MediaZest (LON:MDZ) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.07

MediaZest plc (LON:MDZ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.07 ($0.00). MediaZest shares last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00), with a volume of 423,265 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.07.

MediaZest plc, through its subsidiaries, provides audio, visual, content management, and consumer interaction platform. The company’s products include projection products, such as window projections, interactive projections onto walls and floors, building and projection mapping; virtual mannequin products; and hologram products.

